NEW YORK Dec 4 Police held a suspect for
questioning Tuesday to see if he may be the person who pushed a
58-year-old man onto a New York City subway track where he was
killed by a train on Monday.
The train crushed Ki-Suck Han in front of horrified
commuters after he was shoved onto the track as the southbound Q
subway pulled into the station at 49th Street near Times Square.
The assailant's image was captured on subway security
cameras.
"We have an individual we're questioning that resembles the
individual captured in the video. He was taken into custody by
detectives who were canvassing video and found an image that
resembled this individual at the vicinity of 50th Street and
Seventh Avenue," police spokesman Paul Browne said. "He's being
questioned now."
Police were preparing line-ups for witnesses of the subway
attack to confirm the identify of the suspect, Browne said.
Witnesses saw the suspect talking to himself before the
altercation, leading to suspicion he may have been mentally
disturbed, police said.
