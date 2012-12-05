(Updates with suspect implicating' himself in subway attack)
NEW YORK Dec 4 New York police said on Tuesday
that a suspect they questioned in the death of a 58-year-old man
who had been pushed onto a subway track and killed by a train on
Monday has implicated himself in the incident.
The train had crushed Ki-Suck Han in front of horrified
commuters after he was shoved onto the track as the southbound Q
subway pulled into the station at 49th Street near Times Square.
The assailant's image was captured on subway security
cameras.
Police spokesman Paul Browne said earlier Tuesday that
detectives were questioning a man who resembles the assailant
after locating him near 50th Street and Seventh Avenue, not far
from the station where the subway incident occurred.
Browne later said the man, 30, had "implicated himself in
the incident" to detectives. Browne declined to identify the
suspect. The New York Post identified the man as Nieem Davis, a
street vendor from the borough of Queens.
Witnesses saw the suspect talking to himself before the
altercation, leading to suspicion he may have been mentally
disturbed, police said.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Philip Barbara)