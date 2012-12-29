(Adds details throughout)
Dec 29 A woman who made self-incriminating
statements is in custody in the death of a man pushed in front
of an oncoming New York City subway train, police said on
Saturday, the second such fatality this month for one of the
world's busiest subway systems.
Detectives took a 31-year-old Hispanic woman into custody, a
police spokesman told Reuters. Police said the woman, whom they
did not name, made statements implicating herself.
The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending,
the spokesman said.
Witnesses told police a woman appeared to be mumbling to
herself and pacing Thursday evening before she approached an
unsuspecting man from behind on the platform of an elevated
station in the borough of Queens.
She then shoved him onto the subway track as the train
pulled into the station, witnesses said.
Police identified the victim as Sunando Sen. It is the
second death this month of a New York subway rider pushed onto
the tracks of the city's more than 100-year-old subway system.
On December 3, Ki-Suck Han was killed after being shoved
onto subway tracks in Manhattan as a train entered the 49th
Street station near Times Square. A suspect, Naeem Davis, has
been charged with second-degree murder.
Including Thursday's incident, 139 people have been struck
by New York City subway trains so far in 2012, and 54 of them
died, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman said on
Friday. He said the tally was preliminary and subject to change.
After shoving Sen on Thursday, the woman ran from the
station to the street in a scene caught on surveillance video
footage that police released on Friday as they searched for her.
Police said on Friday it remained unclear whether she knew
the victim, whom they initially had trouble identifying because
his body had been so badly mangled by the train.
