NEW YORK Jan 15 One person was killed and
another seriously injured when they were struck by separate New
York subway trains at a Manhattan station during Tuesday's
rush-hour, authorities said.
One person was pronounced dead at the station at 125th
Street and Lexington Avenue, in Harlem, after the late-afternoon
incident, the Fire Department of New York said.
The injured man was in serious but stable condition and
being taken to a hospital, the fire department said.
Details of the incidents were unclear, but a spokesman for
the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said both people were
struck by different northbound trains at around 4 p.m.
The death follows two recent incidents in which New York
subway riders were killed after being pushed onto the tracks.
In the most recent case, police arrested 31-year-old Erika
Menendez and accused her of shoving a man onto the tracks.
Earlier, she had been seen pacing the subway platform and
muttering to herself.
