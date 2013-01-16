(Adds details on incident)
NEW YORK Jan 15 One New York man was killed and
another seriously injured in separate incidents just minutes
apart at a Manhattan station during Tuesday's rush-hour,
authorities said.
A 31-year-old Bronx man, whose name was being withheld, was
pronounced dead after the late afternoon incident at the 125th
Street and Lexington Avenue station, police said. He had been
riding between two subway cars moments after the northbound
train left the station when he lost his balance, fell onto the
tracks and was struck.
Less than 20 minutes earlier, a 50-year-old homeless man was
seen by witnesses climbing from the tracks back to the platform
just as a northbound train arrived in the same Harlem station,
police said. The man suffered leg injuries but appeared not to
have been hit by a train.
The injured man told investigators he was intoxicated and
did not recall how he wound up on the tracks, according to
police.
The episode follows two recent incidents in which New York
subway riders were killed after being pushed onto the tracks.
In a case last month, police arrested 31-year-old Erika
Menendez and accused her of shoving a man onto the tracks.
Earlier, she had been seen pacing the subway platform and
muttering to herself.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Cynthia Osterman)