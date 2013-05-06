NEW YORK May 6 A handcuffed teenager remained at large on Monday after knocking a New York City police detective to the ground and fleeing into a Manhattan subway station, triggering a manhunt that paralyzed parts of the transit system for 90 minutes, authorities said.

Vincens Vuktilaj, 17, was moving so fast he ran "right out of his shoes" before descending into a Harlem subway station, a New York police official said.

Power was cut shortly before 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) to four transit lines between Midtown and Upper Manhattan as police searched for Vuktilaj, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman said.

Thousands of passengers were stuck on subway platforms for nearly 90 minutes as authorities prowled the subterranean tunnels below Harlem, hunting for the teenager.

One train was trapped between stations when power was shut and a "rescue train" was sent for the 515 passengers, said MTA spokeswoman Marissa Baldeo.

Vuktilaj is suspected in five attacks on elderly women in Upper Manhattan last month, including an April 16 robbery of a 93-year-old Harlem woman who had two gold chains ripped from her neck while standing in her driveway.

Vuktilaj was arrested last Friday and charged in two attacks, and was later released on bail, according to a police news release.

He was being re-arrested on Monday on grand larceny charges after investigators turned up new evidence against him, the police official said. (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Leslie Adler)