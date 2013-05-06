(Adds capture of suspect)
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK May 6 A handcuffed teenage fugitive
was captured by New York police on Monday six hours after he
escaped custody by knocking over a detective and fleeing into
the city's subway system, forcing a partial shutdown of four
train lines, officials said.
What seemed to be a routine arrest turned into a frantic
manhunt when Vincens Vuktilaj, 17, broke free upon being led out
of his Harlem apartment Monday morning.
Vuktilaj is suspected in five attacks on elderly women in
Upper Manhattan last month, including an April 16 robbery of a
93-year-old Harlem woman who had two gold chains ripped from her
neck while standing in her driveway.
He knocked down a detective and fled, moving so fast that he
ran "right out of his shoes" before descending into a Harlem
subway station, a New York police official said.
Vuktilaj was arrested hours later upon exiting a subway
station one stop away, police said.
After he had broken free, power was cut to four transit
lines between Midtown and Upper Manhattan as police searched for
Vuktilaj, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman
said. The shutdown lasted nearly 90 minutes.
Thousands of passengers were stuck on subway platforms as
authorities prowled the subterranean tunnels, hunting for the
teenager.
One train was trapped between stations when power was shut
and a "rescue train" was sent for the 515 passengers, said MTA
spokeswoman Marissa Baldeo.
Vuktilaj was arrested last Friday and charged in two
attacks, and was later released on bail, according to a police
news release.
He was being re-arrested on Monday on grand larceny charges
after investigators turned up new evidence against him, the
police official said.
Vuktilaj was uninjured, police said. No further information
about the capture was immediately available.
(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Daniel Trotta,
Leslie Adler and Steve Orlofsky)