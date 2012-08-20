Aug 20 The New York Metropolitan Transportation
Council on Monday voted unanimously in favor of a $5.4 billion
project to build a new Tappan Zee bridge, giving New York state
the go ahead to formally apply for a federal loan.
The new bridge across the Hudson River north of New York
City, linking Westchester County on the west side to Rockland
County on the east, has been added to the list of $984 billion
in projects planned from 2010 to 2035 for the downstate region
covered by the Council.
Environmental and transportation groups, however, criticized
the state's failure to release a detailed financial plan.
"I think the funding is the big question in the room," said
Phillip Musegaas, director of the Hudson River Program for
Riverkeeper, a clean water advocacy group.
Howard Glaser, director of state operations, said the final
cost of the project would not be known until the Thruway
Authority completes negotiations with the three developers who
are bidding on the new bridge.
"I don't tell somebody what is in my wallet when I am
negotiating," he said at the Council meeting. "Once we have the
cost, the financial plan is built off that," he said.
The Tappan Zee carries 138,000 vehicles every day, or nearly
40 percent more traffic than for which it was originally
designed. The span's accident rate is double the average of the
574-mile state Thruway, and traffic jams quickly develop because
it has no lanes or shoulders for emergency vehicles.
New York hopes to get a $2 billion loan from the federal
government under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and
Innovation Act program to replace the existing span, which has
aged poorly and would cost $3 billion to $4 billion to fix.
Governor Andrew Cuomo has told the Thruway Authority to find
ways to reduce a proposed rise in the cash toll to $14, from $5
now, which the authority initially said would be needed to pay
for the bridge when it opens in 2017.
The pricetag for the bridge previously was estimated at $5.2
billion, but the resolution the Council voted on said the $5.4
billion figure was the estimate that should be used for
planning.