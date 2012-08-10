Aug 10 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday said that the $5.2 billion cost of a new Tappan Zee bridge and the steep toll increases that were proposed to pay for it should be cut.

Cuomo made his recommendations in a letter to the Thruway Authority, which will build the new bridge across the Hudson River, a week after one of his top aides said the current $5 cash toll would be raised to $14 in 2017 when the new span opens.

Local residents have said they cannot afford the higher tolls that have been proposed for the new bridge, which will connect Westchester County, which lies to east of the bridge, with Rockland County, which is located on the west.

Saying overly high tolls had been projected based on the Federal Highway Administration's $5.2 billion estimate, Cuomo recommended creating a task force of federal, state, Thruway and local officials to "find alternatives, revenue generators and cost reductions that reduce the potential toll increases."

The governor also called for "seeking financial mechanisms that lower the cost of credit and borrowing."

A Cuomo spokesman was not immediately available to comment on any of the financing options. A source familiar with the issue said one of Canada's largest pension funds - the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System - is involved, and likely will work with New York's pension fund.

"The idea is for them to structure a deal and lead, with funding partly from our funds," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Spokesmen for the New York state comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli, who runs the $150 billion state pension fund, and the Canadian pension fund, were not immediately available.

The Thruway Authority, which owns and runs the bridge, got bids from three developers last month. The final price tag will be set in negotiations with these companies.