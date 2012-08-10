Aug 10 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday
said that the $5.2 billion cost of a new Tappan Zee bridge and
the steep toll increases that were proposed to pay for it should
be cut.
Cuomo made his recommendations in a letter to the Thruway
Authority, which will build the new bridge across the Hudson
River, a week after one of his top aides said the current $5
cash toll would be raised to $14 in 2017 when the new span
opens.
Local residents have said they cannot afford the higher
tolls that have been proposed for the new bridge, which will
connect Westchester County, which lies to east of the bridge,
with Rockland County, which is located on the west.
Saying overly high tolls had been projected based on the
Federal Highway Administration's $5.2 billion estimate, Cuomo
recommended creating a task force of federal, state, Thruway and
local officials to "find alternatives, revenue generators and
cost reductions that reduce the potential toll increases."
The governor also called for "seeking financial mechanisms
that lower the cost of credit and borrowing."
A Cuomo spokesman was not immediately available to comment
on any of the financing options. A source familiar with the
issue said one of Canada's largest pension funds - the Ontario
Municipal Employees Retirement System - is involved, and likely
will work with New York's pension fund.
"The idea is for them to structure a deal and lead, with
funding partly from our funds," said the source, who spoke on
condition of anonymity.
Spokesmen for the New York state comptroller, Thomas
DiNapoli, who runs the $150 billion state pension fund, and the
Canadian pension fund, were not immediately available.
The Thruway Authority, which owns and runs the bridge, got
bids from three developers last month. The final price tag will
be set in negotiations with these companies.