(Corrects spelling of Fromberg's name)

By Joseph O'Leary

NEW YORK, July 12 The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission approved a 17 percent fare hike on Thursday, said Allan Fromberg, a spokesman for the commission. The change will take effect in September.

The hike will impact mileage and time spent in traffic, while the $2.50 base fare will remain the same. The cost of a ride t o John F. Kennedy International Airport from midtown Manhattan will rise from $45 to $52, Fromberg said.

Riders will have to pay 50 cents, up from 40 cents, for every fifth of a mile traveled or for every minute spent traveling in slow or stopped traffic, Fromberg said.

The change passed the commission by a vote of six to two, with one abstention.

"We're ecstatic," said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance. (Reporting by Joseph O'Leary Editing by Edith Honan and Cynthia Johnston)