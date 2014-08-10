NASCAR champion Tony Stewart hit a fellow driver at a race track in western New York state on Saturday, fatally injuring the other man, authorities said.

Officials from the Ontario County Sheriff's Department did not identify the dead driver, but several media reports said he was Kevin Ward Jr.

The two were involved in an incident earlier on the track, Canandaigua Motorsports Park about 25 miles southeast of Rochester, according local media. Stewart, 43, one of the biggest names on the NASCAR circuit, struck the man, who was out of his car, video of the incident posted online showed.

The incident was "nothing big," witness Adam Dulski told USA TODAY Sports of the earlier collision, but Gray "hopped out of the car (and Stewart's) back end slid out, and he definitely caught him.

"The body made contact with the car and went sliding across the track," Dulski said. "It was the worst thing I've ever seen."

Sheriff Philip Povero said the victim was pronounced dead after taken by ambulance to a hospital in Canadaigua on Saturday night. Stewart was questioned and released, he said, and an investigation was ongoing.

Stewart was in New York for a NASCAR event on Sunday at Watkins Glen.

