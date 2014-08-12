Pakistan call off tour of Bangladesh
Pakistan has called off their scheduled cricket tour of Bangladesh this year, the country's board chairman Shaharyar Khan has said.
The investigation into the death of a race car driver in an incident involving NASCAR driver Tony Stewart at a New York race track over the weekend will last at least another two weeks, authorities said Tuesday.
"Investigators continue to seek witnesses, gather evidence, and develop the racetrack crash reconstruction," Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero said in a statement.
Stewart, 43, bumped cars with Kevin Ward Jr. during a sprint car race last Saturday at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in upstate New York. With the yellow caution flag out and Stewart continuing to race, Ward got out of his car and, while in the middle of the track, pointed at the three-time NASCAR champion. Stewart's car then struck the 20-year-old driver, killing him.
(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg)
The plan to create a new city-based Twenty20 tournament for English cricket in 2020 has been approved after 38 of the 41 members of the England and Wales Cricket Board voted in favour of the competition.