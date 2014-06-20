NEW YORK, June 20 State lawmakers on Friday
approved New York City's request to lower its speed limit to 25
miles per hour, down from 30, as part of the city's effort to
reduce traffic fatalities.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had sought the change
from lawmakers in the New York state capital of Albany as part
of his Vision Zero plan, which also includes stiffer penalties
for speeding and failing to yield to pedestrians.
In 2013, there were 286 traffic-related fatalities. In
addition, around 4,000 New Yorkers are seriously injured in
traffic accidents, according to the mayor's office.
"This is a huge step forward as we work to save lives and
make our streets safer," de Blasio said in a statement on
Friday.
The bill, which has been approved by both houses of the
state legislature, is expected to be signed into law by New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo.
