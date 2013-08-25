(Updates with details from press release)
Aug 25 New York state's attorney general said on
Sunday he has filed a $40 million lawsuit against Donald Trump
and his for-profit investment school, accusing them of engaging
in illegal business practices.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleged that the
real estate mogul, a former executive and the Trump Entrepreneur
Institute - called Trump University until 2010 - made false
claims about classes at the school, including that Trump
handpicked instructors.
"No one, no matter how rich or popular they are, has a right
to scam hard-working New Yorkers," Schneiderman said in a
statement.
The attorney general said from 2005 to 2011, the Trump
school operated without an educational license while misleading
consumers into paying for courses promising to teach Trump's
real estate investment techniques.
More than 5,000 people nationally took the courses, paying
$40 million, Schneiderman said.
The lawsuit is seeking restitution of at least $40 million,
as well as a disgorgement of profits, penalties and an
injunction, Schneiderman's office said.
A copy of the lawsuit, which was filed in New York state
court, was not immediately available Sunday.
But Schneiderman said in the statement that his office found
Trump did not himself pick a single instructor at the seminars
and had minimal to no involvement in developing the courses'
content.
Many students believed they were attending an actual
university, Schneiderman said, but the Trump school was
unlicensed.
A lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. But after the lawsuit was first reported in The New
York Times late Saturday, Trump said in a post on Twitter:
"Lightweight NYS Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is trying to
extort me with a civil law suit."
The tweet also linked to a website, which claims: "Trump
University has a 98 percent approval rating."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York and Mary Wisniewski in
Chicago; editing by Ted Botha, Alex Dobuzinskis Peter Cooney and
G Crosse)