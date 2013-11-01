By Edith Honan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 Anthony Weiner, the New York
City mayoral candidate undone by a sexting scandal, stands in a
schoolyard - the butt of his classmates' jokes. A chorus of
reporters breaks out into a sexually charged dance number during
a Weiner press conference.
A new play about the misbegotten campaign of Weiner, the
former Congressman whose political ambitions were crushed by
revelations he sent women lewd pictures of himself, is based on
actual texts and modeled on Greek tragedy.
The play, "The Weiner Monologues," opens on Wednesday - one
day after New Yorkers go to the polls to elect the city's next
mayor.
"It's about this very familiar story of one man's hubris
leading to his downfall," said Jonathan Harper Schlieman, 27,
who conceived the play along with fellow theater major John
Oros, 23, for their senior project at Hunter College in
Manhattan.
"The Weiner Monologues" examines the role of the public and
the media as actors in the drama. It is based on transcripts of
conversations Weiner had with women over social media that the
women then leaked to the press, articles about the scandal and
Weiner's news conferences immortalized on YouTube.
"It's the Heisenberg principle: The act of observation
changes the thing being observed," said Schlieman, who is also
the play's director.
Audience members become complicit in the charade: at the
outset, they receive on their smart phones the close-up image of
Weiner's bulging underpants that he accidentally sent over his
Twitter feed in May 2011, back when he was a popular, liberal
congressman and a leading candidate to run for mayor.
At first Weiner claimed his Twitter account had been hacked.
In the play, his character tap dances his way through denials as
reporters, playing vaudeville characters, hurl questions at him.
He eventually admitted his misdeeds in a tearful press
conference, in which he apologized to his wife, Huma Abedin, a
longtime aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
FAILED COMEBACK
Two years later, in the spring of 2013, Weiner was back in
the public eye and talking about running for mayor. He and
Abedin sat for an interview with the New York Times Magazine, in
which they discussed their love and Weiner's political
ambitions.
Suddenly, the Democratic primary, which for months had been
dominated by City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, an ally of
outgoing Mayor Michael Bloomberg, had been upended.
In the first poll taken after Weiner entered the race, he
had soared to first place.
But his success was fleeting. In late July, another woman
came forward with transcripts from as recently as a year ago. In
the racy exchanges she said she had shared with the politician,
he identified himself as "Carlos Danger." Almost immediately,
Weiner's poll numbers plummeted.
Ultimately, Bill de Blasio, heavily favored to capture City
Hall next Tuesday, won the primary, while Weiner got a mere 5
percent.
"These are easy-to-understand stories we can all get
behind," said Schlieman of the enduring fascination with
Weiner's antics. "Just like how no one goes to NASCAR to see
left turns."
Since Schlieman and Oros committed to a Nov. 6 premier date
back in August, Weiner has continued to speak publicly, making
the script of their play something of a frantic work in
progress.
Just as rehearsal was due to begin Thursday night, a new
interview was posted on GQ magazine's website, in which Weiner
appeared to fault the New York Times reporter for not asking
tougher questions.
"Oh, no! We have to use that!" Oros said as the two
collaborators discussed the article's contents.
Nearby, Joel Bassin, the chair of Hunter's theater
department and the play's producer, sat watching his former
students with obvious delight.
"I'm a little surprised that people aren't Weinered out," he
said. "Then again, it's titillating sex stuff."
Plus, there is an element of catharsis at work, he said.
"Americans are Puritans, so anything about people being
caught and punished for doing something dirty is cathartic to
Americans. It's morally instructive. He got found out."
Weiner did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Edith Honan; editing by Gunna Dickson)