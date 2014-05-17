(Inserts dropped words in paragraph three)
By Ellen Wulfhorst
NEW YORK May 17 The 1964 World's Fair in New
York drew 51 million visitors to gaze in awe at its Technicolor
visions of the future, sample exotic cuisines and join in
singing along at the wildly popular "It's a Small World"
attraction.
Fifty years later, New York City on Sunday will celebrate
the fair's remarkable impact with the hope of recapturing some
of its wonder and promise in an anniversary festival.
The site is at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, where the
monumental 140-foot steel Unisphere can still be readily seen
from nearby LaGuardia Airport, and the anniversary marks both
the 1964 and 1939 fairs, offering free exhibits, walking tours,
memorabilia and performances.
"We want to attract both the World's Fair enthusiasts, the
people who may have fond memories and want to relive it, and
also just families and people who weren't even born at the
time," said Janice Melnick, park administrator.
The fair that opened in 1964 was an exuberant cacophony of
water skiers and porpoises from Florida, slick cars from
Detroit, futuristic underwater houses, DuPont's Wonderful World
of Chemistry, moving pedestrian sidewalks and a monorail gliding
overhead.
"What is to come, through the fair's eyes at least, is
wonderful," science fiction author Isaac Asimov wrote at the
time. "The direction in which man is traveling is viewed with
buoyant hope."
Astronauts made appearances, the Beatles did a helicopter
flyover and Michelangelo's Pieta sculpture was on loan from the
Vatican.
"It was a real period of optimism, that life was good in the
'60s, but it was going to be great going forward," said Bill
Cotter, a World's Fair historian in Los Angeles. "Unfortunately,
life has not turned out to be quite as utopian as the fair."
Yet it left indelible memories.
"It was just something so magical," said Karen Vati, 56, of
Massapequa Park, New York, who recalls attending the fair 16
times.
"I was just a little girl, and things that I remember then
were probably more vivid than things that I remember last week,"
she said.
Her favorite, as was the case with countless other children,
was "It's a Small World" with its singing costumed dolls, along
with Sinclair Oil Corp's life-size dinosaurs, General Electric's
Carousel of Progress and the international fare - egg rolls and
Belgian waffles.
Bits of the fair - statues, fragments of decorative mosaics
and street signs - still remain at the 1,255-acre park in the
city's Queens borough. Observation towers and the Tent of
Tomorrow from the New York State pavilion stand vacant and in
disrepair.
The 1964 World's Fair marked the last of the greats, said
Cotter. Ensuing fairs were disappointments, permanent sites such
as Walt Disney World and EPCOT made them redundant and cheaper
air fares allowed people to travel farther, he said.
But it lives on, anniversary organizers note. Many
immigrants working at the international exhibits stayed to make
New York City home, especially in Queens, one of the world's
most ethnically diverse places, and foods such as shish kebabs
popularized at the fair have become commonplace.
