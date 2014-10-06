NEW YORK Oct 6 A New York state development
agency has approved up to $1.78 billion in funding for the
completion of the stalled 3 World Trade Center building in lower
Manhattan.
The New York Liberty Development Corp approved the funding
at a board meeting on Monday. The mandate includes over $1.6
billion in tax-exempt Liberty and Recovery Zone Bonds.
It was not clear exactly when the bonds will be sold. A
spokesman for developer Larry Silverstein was not reachable for
comment. Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter for the sale.
Three World Trade Center is scheduled for completion in 2018
and is planned to be 80 stories. It will include 58 office
floors with about 2.5 million square feet (232,000 square
meters) of office space.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy. Editing by Andre Grenon)