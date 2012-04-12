April 12 New York City Police gave the all-clear
signal on Thursday after a bomb scare and evacuation at a
building near 'Ground Zero,' the site of the World Trade Center
towers brought down in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
What appeared to have been an explosive device revealed by a
building X-ray machine was actually a novelty hand grenade on a
plaque that read "complaint department, pull the pin," police
spokesman Paul Browne said. It had been sent to Nomura Holdings,
a financial services tenant of the building, 2 World Financial
Center.
Employees were being allowed back into the building.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Doina Chiacu)