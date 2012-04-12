April 12 New York City Police gave the all-clear signal on Thursday after a bomb scare and evacuation at a building near 'Ground Zero,' the site of the World Trade Center towers brought down in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

What appeared to have been an explosive device revealed by a building X-ray machine was actually a novelty hand grenade on a plaque that read "complaint department, pull the pin," police spokesman Paul Browne said. It had been sent to Nomura Holdings, a financial services tenant of the building, 2 World Financial Center.

Employees were being allowed back into the building. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Doina Chiacu)