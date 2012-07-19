July 19 New York City's business and income
taxes may produce less revenue than expected in the budget year
that began on July 1, creating a $150 million shortfall that
could require the mayor to make more cuts to keep the budget
balanced, a state monitor said on Thursday.
The report said a sluggish national recovery and a weakening
local economy made fiscal 2012 different from the past. Contrary
to prior years, "taxes added little to the surplus because
uncertain and contradictory economic signals did not permit the
city to significantly raise its tax collection forecasts".
Business and income tax collections were heavily hit by two
consecutive quarters of Wall Street losses at the end of
calendar year 2011, the New York State Financial Control Board
said in a report that predicted this trend may continue in
fiscal 2013.
"If we are correct, the city will either have to take
additional actions before the close of the year or reduce its
projected surplus roll," the report said.
The state financial control board outlined risks in the
mayor's budget plan, which include a decision to deplete the
Retiree Health Benefits Trust by withdrawing $1 billion a year
in 2013 and 2014. "We believe that is shortsighted," the report
said.
The d ebt service costs are expected to jump by 36.8 percent
between 2012 and 2016, the report said. The costs of fringe
benefits will increase 40 percent in the same period, it added.
Bloomberg, a political independent, is relying on selling
2,000 new taxi medallions to raise $635 million in 2013, $365
million in 2014 and $460 million in 2015.
However, " t here are numerous lawsuits that have been started
opposing the city's plan, and how and when they will be
concluded is uncertain," the report no ted.