July 23 New York City may collect an extra $950
million in property tax revenue from fiscal 2014 to 2016,
because the U.S. Federal Reserve likely will keep interest rates
low long enough to delay any dampening effect on the real estate
market until 2017, the state comptroller said on Monday.
"We also believe the city's rising population and shortage
of housing will maintain values for large residential
properties, and that the large pipeline of assessment increases
waiting to be phased in will further support growth,"
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report.
Because changes in property tax valuations are phased in,
any change in interest rates that would affect the real estate
market would not have an immediate impact. The latest
improvements in the real estate market also have not been fully
taken into account.
The city also stands to collect an extra $430 million in
property tax revenue in the current 2013 fiscal year that began
on July 1. However, the state legislature is expected to renew a
property tax break for condominium and cooperative apartment
owners that will erase that extra revenue.
DiNapoli, a Democrat, outlined a number of risks Mayor
Michael Bloomberg faces in keeping the city's $68.5 billion
budget balanced.
New York Stock Exchange member firms are the bedrock of the
city's economy, and DiNapoli noted that the securities industry
has only recovered 40 percent of the 28,200 jobs axed in the
financial crisis. The mayor's budget assumes another 2,600 jobs
will be cut this year, and 1,600 more by 2016.
Tourism set new records last year, with spending by visitors
hitting $32.5 billion. But Europe's still-unfolding debt crisis
could crimp tourism. In addition, tourism-related jobs tend to
be low-paying and produce much less income tax revenue than Wall
Street jobs.
Bloomberg, a political independent whose third and final
term ends in 2013, expects taxpayers to accelerate recognizing
capital gains this year to take advantage of low tax rates
before the scheduled year-end expiration of Bush-era income tax
cuts. Capital gains are expected to help boost personal income
tax revenue 6.3 percent in 2013, but the shift will also
restrain the growth in income tax revenue to 0.5 percent in
2014, the report said.
The mayor has not negotiated new contracts with city
workers, and his budget assumes they will accept yearly wage
increases of 1.5 percent. But if pay rises at the rate of
inflation, the city would have to spend an extra $878 million
from 2013 to 2016.
A new contract with unionized teachers could increase costs
by $900 million a year, if the terms were similar to those
agreed with other unions, the report said.
Overtime costs for the police, fire, correction and
sanitation workers, for a second year in a row, - are expected
to have exceeded $1 billion in fiscal 2012, which ended on June
30. Bloomberg has projected this expense will decline to $972
million in 2013.
BURDENSOME HEALTHCARE COSTS
The amount the city spends on health insurance for public
workers is expected to increase nearly 50 percent to $6.3
billion by 2016 from $4.2 billion in 2012, the report said.
New York City has just under 3 million people enrolled in
Medicaid, the state-federal health plan for the poor, and the
city's share of the expense should stabilize at $6.3 billion in
2014, as the state will pay for any costs increases.
The city's Health and Hospitals Corporation, the nation's
largest network of public hospitals, must close budget gaps of
$941 million in 20 and rising to $1.4 billion in 2016, the
report said. Though the agency's plan includes 944 layoffs from
in 2013 and 2014, it also is relying on "substantial" amounts of
federal and state aid. "If the gap-closing actions are
unsuccessful, HHC could run out of cash in 2014 unless
alternative actions are taken," the report said.