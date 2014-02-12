Feb 12 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio
included a tax on the wealthy to pay for universal
pre-kindergarten in his first budget and proposed restoring $1
billion to a retiree healthcare fund that his predecessor's plan
would have drained.
The proposal marks the first time in 20 years that a
Democrat has drafted a spending plan for the biggest city in the
United States. The Democrat-led City Council must approve a
budget by the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
The centerpiece of de Blasio's plan, universal early
education and an expansion of after-school programs, faces
headwinds in the state capital, where Governor Andrew Cuomo has
proposed a different funding source that doesn't require a tax
hike.
A Republican leader in the state Senate has also said he
won't allow lawmakers to vote on de Blasio's plan.