Sept 18 Commercial construction in New York City fell by nearly one-half in the first six months of 2012 to $3.2 billion from $6.1 billion a year earlier, due to the still tepid economic recovery, a trade group said on Tuesday.

That category includes office and retail buildings, schools and universities, and cultural and entertainment venues.

"While there's no shortage of planned projects, especially in the office sector, we are lacking the type of job growth and confidence in the overall economy that is necessary to get these projects off the ground quickly," Richard Anderson, president of the New York Building Congress, said in a statement.

The projects that have stalled include two of the three World Trade Center skyscrapers planned by developer Larry Silverstein.

A total of $6.6 billion of construction projects were started in the first half of 2012 and that includes commercial, government, and residential buildings. That was down 16 percent from a year-ago, according to the Building Congress, which analyzed McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge data.

The bright spot was housing: starts rose to $1.9 billion in the first half of 2012 from $929 million a year-ago. Though the latest figure tops the value of housing starts in the first six months of 2010 and 2009, it is more than one-third below the total of $3.5 billion seen in the first half of 2008.

Starts of government construction projects - such as roads and bridges - rose to $1.5 billion in the first six months of 2012, up from $906 million a year-ago, the Building Congress said.