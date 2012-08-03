Aug 3 Debt control laws enacted by New York state in 2000 could hit a crunch point in fiscal 2014 when the room left under the bond cap falls to $742 million from $1.5 billion in 2013, the latest update of state budget documents shows.

The debt limit was created because New York's lawmakers decided borrowing had gotten out of control, but they warded off any immediate impact by slowly phasing in the measures.

The cap, which only applies to bonds issued after 2000, bars debt from being used to pay for operating expenses. Other limits set on the debt, which are slowly taking effect, include a cap of 4 percent of personal income in the state, and a limit of 5 percent of all fund receipts for debt service.

In fiscal 2013, New York expects to issue $5.4 billion of debt, an increase of 15 percent, or $696 million, from the year before.

The state has a number of remedies if the room under the debt cap declines more sharply than expected, including spending as much as $500 million from the debt reduction reserve fund.

"We can delay capital spending, reduce capital spending, and reduce debt issuance, but we don't anticipate having to do any of those things because we have space," a spokesman for the state Division of Budget said.

In fiscal 2013, New York will have $54.5 billion of outstanding state-supported debt, which is the only kind of bonds affected by the debt cap. This figure does not include another $142 billion dollars of debt issued by public authorities, which also finance capital projects.

The debt cap has been criticized as not strict enough because it does not include the borrowing by these independent authorities.