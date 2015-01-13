Jan 12 New York Times reporter James Risen will
not be called to testify in a CIA leak case that has become a
flashpoint of contention over press freedom, the newspaper
reported on Monday.
The paper reported on its website that the Department of
Justice said in filings it would not call Risen to testify in
the U.S. government's federal court case against former CIA
officer Jeffrey Sterling.
Sterling's lawyers said on Monday they also would not call
Risen to take the stand, after earlier leaving open that
possibility, the Times added.
The years-long legal struggle over whether Risen should be
forced to testify came to represent the tension between
balancing freedom of the press and U.S. national security.
It occurred as President Barack Obama's administration drew
criticism for bringing a record number of prosecutions over
unauthorized leaks.
The decision by the two sides in the Sterling case not to
call Risen as a witness at trial came one week after the
journalist testified in the case at a preliminary hearing in
Alexandria, Virginia, where he refused to answer all but a few
basic questions about his 2006 book "State of War" that detailed
a failed CIA effort to undermine Iran's nuclear weapons program.
He would not disclose what information confidential sources
provided for his book, where or when he met with unnamed sources
or who had not served as a source.
It was Risen's first time appearing under oath on the
witness stand in the case.
Sterling was indicted for unauthorized disclosure of
national defense information and other charges in 2010.
Risen sought to quash an earlier subpoena requiring him to
testify, but an appeals court ruled against him and the Supreme
Court declined last year to take up his case.
In December, after a decision from U.S. Attorney General
Eric Holder, prosecutors said they planned to limit the
questions they would ask Risen, and would not ask him to name
any individuals who provided anonymous information for his book.
Sterling's trial is scheduled to begin this week.
