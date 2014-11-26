BRIEF-Production Plus Energy to form JV with Schlumberger in Canada and US
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
WASHINGTON Nov 26 The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it will require divestitures for the proposed merger of Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications Corp of America (CCA) to go ahead, as a way to preserve competition in the Evansville, Indiana, broadcast television market.
Nexstar, Mission Broadcasting Inc., CCA and Silver Point Partners LP must sell their interest in WEVV-TV, a CBS and FOX affiliate in Evansville, the DOJ said.
The proposed Nexstar-CCA transaction is valued at about $270 million.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to create joint ventures in Canada and US
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported its first-ever quarterly loss of subscribers, even as it offered an unlimited data plan, raising fresh questions from analysts that the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier may need to diversify its business with a larger deal.