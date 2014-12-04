WASHINGTON Dec 4 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission on Thursday approved the merger between television
companies Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications
Corp of America (CCA) that received antitrust approval last
month.
The FCC's approval completes the regulatory review of the
merger, valued at about $270 million.
The Justice Department last week approved the transaction on
condition that the combined company would sell an affiliate,
WEVV-TV, in the Evansville, Indiana broadcast television market
because otherwise, its market share in that city would increase
from about 42 percent to 60 percent.
Nexstar said in early August that it was selling WEVV to
Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville for $18.6 million.
Nexstar, headquartered in Texas, owns or operates 72
television stations in 18 states while CCA, based in Louisiana,
owns or operates 25 stations in Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by David Gregorio)