(Added comments from industry group)
By Matt Haldane
WASHINGTON, July 17 The head of the Federal
Aviation Administration on Wednesday defended the "NextGen"
program to modernize U.S. flight control systems, telling a
government panel the effort has made progress despite delays and
is "designed to be flexible."
"Overall, NextGen is on track," FAA Administrator Michael
Huerta told a House of Representatives aviation subcommittee.
But an aviation industry group later responded that the
expected cost and efficiency benefits from the program have so
far not been widely realized.
The FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation System program
was launched to switch flight control operations from radar to
GPS-based technology, allowing more traffic and reducing flight
delays. The program was set up to be implemented in stages
between 2012 and 2025.
Huerta said the program has had some successes, noting the
deployment of 500 satellite systems at ground stations. Specific
airports have already seen increases in air traffic and millions
of dollars in savings, he said.
"As of this very moment, air carriers that take advantage of
precision routing get into and out of airports more quickly and
efficiently, which reduces fuel use, saves money and decreases
aircraft exhaust emissions," Huerta said in a prepared
statement.
However, several members of the subcommittee said
organizational troubles within the FAA were delaying NextGen.
"There are serious concerns regarding the FAA's ability to
effectively and efficiently implement NextGen," said committee
Chairman Frank LoBiondo.
Calvin Scovel, the inspector general with the Department of
Transportation, said government budget cuts, known as
sequestration, had already halted some projects to ease
congestion at U.S. airports.
The FAA faces more cuts as well. Representative Rick Larsen
noted that a proposed budget recently passed by the House
Appropriations Committee is 22 percent less than requested and
is the lowest capital funding since 2000.
"At those funding levels, the agency would be required to
restrain (NextGen) efforts greatly," Scovel noted.
But Huerta said that while the proposed cuts may cause the
latest programs under NextGen to be suspended and might cost up
to 700,000 jobs by 2021, the program was "flexible" enough to
adapt.
"The industry and we have agreed that it would be prudent
for us to have a clear sense of ... priorities," he said.
The DOT's Scovel, however, said the technology had not been
widely adopted and that delays and costs meant the program would
cost "significantly more" than the planned $40 billion and could
take 10 years longer than the original 2025 deadline.
"I would urge the committee to hold the FAA's feet to the
fire," Scovel said, suggesting the inspector general's office
could be used to ensure the FAA meets its goals.
Jean Medina, a spokeswoman for Airlines for America, a trade
organization that represents the commercial aviation industry,
said in an email that the new procedures are not yet widely
used.
In some cases, airlines have invested in equipping planes
with GPS, but have not been able to take full advantage of the
modern technology, she said, adding FAA data shows that flight
delays cost airlines and consumers about $31 billion annually.
"To date, FAA has received adequate funding for NextGen,"
Medina said. "And it speaks to the fact that we need policies
and procedures in place to enable us to use the equipment we
have already invested in."
