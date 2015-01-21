SEATTLE Jan 20 A Seattle Seahawks fan who
caught the football hurled into the stands by Jermaine Kearse in
celebration of his game-winning pass reception has rebuffed a
$20,000 offer for the ball in hopes of trading it instead for a
Super Bowl ticket, local media reported.
Quarterback Russell Wilson fired a 35-yard touchdown strike
to Kearse in overtime on Sunday to give the Seahawks a stunning
28-22 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers and seal a
return trip to the Super Bowl. They will play the New England
Patriots in the Feb. 1 National Football League title game.
On Monday, the wide receiver called the Washington state man
who grabbed the winning pigskin in the stands and asked for the
ball back as a keepsake, offering to exchange a game jersey and
a helmet signed by the team, local media reported.
"And then he asked me what (else) I wanted for the ball,"
Scott Shelton, of Monroe, was quoted by broadcaster KOMO as
recounting of his conversation with Kearse. "And I said,
'Honestly, it would be nice to go see you guys whip New England
in the Super Bowl.' So he's going to see what he can do about
that."
Neither Shelton nor the Seahawks immediately responded to
Reuters requests for comment.
Shelton, a father of two, also stipulated that he would only
give up the ball if it goes to Kearse and said that he already
had turned down a memorabilia collector's offer of $20,000, KOMO
reported. Shelton told KIRO he was not sure about giving up the
ball and would like a trip to the Super Bowl in Arizona.
Kearse told reporters on Monday that throwing the ball into
the stands after his winning catch was an act of impulse, a kind
of release from frustration after the team had struggled earlier
in the game. "It's just something that happened in the moment,"
he said.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Steve Gorman and Ken
Wills)