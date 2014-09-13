(Adds statement from NFL lawyer)
Sept 13 About one in four National Football
League players are likely to end up suffering dementia,
Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease or other cognitive
impairments during their lifetime, according to a report filed
in court by the league's lawyers.
The NFL submitted the summary of the findings of an
actuarial study it had commissioned in the U.S. District Court
for Eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as part of the ongoing
litigation between former players and the league.
The study by the Segal Group, based in New York City, used a
database of the medical history of retired players as part of
its method.
The report appears to be the most definitive statement the
NFL has yet made on the dangers of the sometimes violent sport,
where players can develop concussions as they butt helmeted
heads with those of other players.
The report said 28 percent of the "overall player
population" and a third of the 5,000 plaintiffs who sued the
league, will be diagnosed with cognitive impairment during their
lifetime, according to the court filings.
The chances of players developing these problems "are
materially higher than those expected in the general
population," the lawyers' summary of the report said. Players
will develop these diagnoses "at notably younger ages than the
general population," the summary said.
In 2013, the NFL agreed to pay more than $760 million to
settle a lawsuit brought by more than 4,500 former players who
had sued the league, accusing it of hiding the dangers of brain
injury while profiting from the sport's violence.
In June, the league agreed to remove a $675 million ceiling
it had placed on payments to former players.
The NFL commissioned the Segal Group to complete the study
to see if the money set aside for the settlement would cover all
the claims.
Brad Karp, one of NFL's lawyers in the lawsuit, said in a
statement that the Segal models "do not reflect a prediction of
the number of players who will suffer injuries."
"They are intended to show the court that even if
unexpectedly high numbers of players were injured," his
statement said, "there still would be sufficient money to pay
the claims."
In the court filing, the authors of the Segal report say the
assumptions on which their projections are based were
"reasonable and conservative."
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Jonathan
Allen, Bernard Orr and Lisa Shumaker)