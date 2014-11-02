By Steve Ginsburg
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 2 During a 13-year NFL career,
offensive tackle Joe DeLamielleure provided the resistance that
allowed great running backs like O.J. Simpson to glide toward
the end zone.
Today at 63, the Hall of Famer is blocking in a different
way, and with uncertain results.
He is one of the most public faces among football's
old-hands whose physical and financial health have diminished,
and who also have a beef with the powerful National Football
League.
First there is the issue of the concussions they sustained
when the game had fewer safety rules. But then there is the fact
that pre-1993 retirees received no health insurance and that
many earn risible pensions by today's NFL standards.
"I never expected to be the building blocks of a
multibillion-dollar industry that won't even give you a crumb,"
he said. "I get obsessed."
DeLamielleure, who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina,
receives a monthly pension of $1,247 from the NFL, while health
insurance comes courtesy of his wife's job as a nurse.
The cornerstone of the Buffalo Bills' famed "Electric
Company" offensive line during the 1970s, DeLamielleure still
looks good, but the damage he sustained is out of sight.
Doctors at UCLA estimate that he received 225,000 blows to
the head and have diagnosed him with chronic traumatic
encephalopathy (CTE), a disease linked to depression, dementia
and memory loss set off by repeated head trauma.
Despite the diagnosis, DeLamielleure cannot prove he played
with concussions, and the NFL says determining if a person has
CTE when he is alive is an emerging science.
DeLamielleure was one of more than 4,500 former players who
sued the NFL, accusing the league of hiding the long-term
effects of head injuries. But he is among the dozen or so
retired players who opted out of a settlement with the league,
likely to be approved by a judge after a fairness hearing on
Nov. 19.
That means the six-time Pro Bowler, who suffers from mood
swings and sleeplessness, will continue with his own lawsuit,
where he thinks he can receive more money.
'DESTITUTE HALL OF FAMERS'
Since DeLamielleure retired in 1985, the league made the
game safer, eliminating the injury-enducing "wedge" on kickoff
returns and banning head slaps.
"These guys have literally made the NFL healthier and have
gotten nothing in return," said DeLamielleure's attorney, Jason
Luckasevic. "They chew these guys up and they spit them out."
The NFL declined to comment for this story.
"I know what people think," said DeLamielleure, who earned a
total of $130,000 in his first five years and in his final year
made $200,000. "You're in the Hall of Fame, you got it made.
"Well, we just came back from a golf tournament for
destitute Hall of Famers. You don't see that every day."
Whether when he's trying to sleep or just mowing the lawn,
DeLamielleure gets incensed when he thinks of his treatment by
the NFL. "I know I have brain damage," he said. "You know you
have some issues when you can't get it out of your head."
He said he has 68 percent hearing loss in his left ear, a
result of head slaps, and has endured buzzing in his head for
the last 30 years. He think effects of the CTE are lurking.
DeLamielleure thinks about Junior Seau, the former San Diego
linebacker who killed himself in 2012, and Hall of Fame center
Mike Webster, who suffered from amnesia, dementia, depression
before dying at the age of 50. Both had CTE.
"When I see my wife have to get up at 5:30 a.m. and go to
work for my health insurance, that just eats at my soul," he
said.
