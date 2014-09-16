Sept 16 Anheuser-Busch publicly chastised the
National Football League on Tuesday for its handling of domestic
violence cases, making the NFL's official beer sponsor the first
major advertiser to put pressure on America's most popular
sports league.
In a brief but strongly worded statement, Anheuser-Busch,
the maker of Budweiser and Bud Light, said it was "disappointed
and increasingly concerned by the recent incidents that have
overshadowed this NFL season.
"We are not yet satisfied with the league's handling of
behaviors that so clearly go against our own company culture and
moral code."
The company, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said it
had shared its concerns and expectations with the 32-team
league, a TV ratings juggernaut that brings in $9 billion in
annual revenue.
"We understand," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said of the
Anheuser-Busch remarks. "We are taking action and there will be
much more to come."
The rebuke could raise pressure on NFL Commissioner Roger
Goodell, already struggling to make amends after his initial
light punishment of former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice for
the February beating of his then-girlfriend, now his wife.
When a security video emerged last week of Rice punching his
wife out cold, Goodell suspended Rice indefinitely and said he
had not seen the video when he handed down his original two-game
ban in July.
Goodell has since increased the mandatory ban to six games
for domestic violence and ordered an independent investigation
into the handling of the Rice case.
But, as Anheuser Busch alluded to in its statement, the
league is contending with several other cases of domestic abuse,
including Adrian Peterson, the Minnesota Vikings running back
who has been charged with child abuse in Texas for beating his
son with a tree branch.
Peterson was reactivated by the Vikings on Monday after
sitting out Sunday's game.
Two other players involved in domestic violence cases are
also under the league's microscope, Greg Hardy of the Carolina
Panthers and Ray McDonald of the San Francisco 49ers.
On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton entered the fray
by saying the Vikings should sideline Peterson until his case
works its way through court.
The Radisson hotel chain said it was suspending a
sponsorship deal with the Vikings as it monitors the case.
