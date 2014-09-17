(Updates with Rice appealing against indefinite suspension,
By Steve Ginsburg and Anjali Athavaley
Sept 16 Anheuser-Busch publicly chastised the
National Football League on Tuesday for its handling of domestic
violence cases, making the NFL's official beer sponsor the first
major advertiser to put pressure on America's most popular
sports league.
In a brief but strongly worded statement, Anheuser-Busch,
the maker of Budweiser and NFL official beer Bud Light, said it
was "disappointed and increasingly concerned by the recent
incidents that have overshadowed this NFL season."
"We are not yet satisfied with the league's handling of
behaviors that so clearly go against our own company culture and
moral code," the statement said.
The company, owned by Belgian-Brazilian group Anheuser-Busch
InBev, said it had shared its concerns and expectations
with the 32-team league, a TV ratings juggernaut that brings in
$9 billion in annual revenue.
"We understand," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said of the
Anheuser-Busch remarks. "We are taking action and there will be
much more to come."
Another NFL sponsor and mainstay of American culture,
McDonald's Corp, said it also communicated its concerns
to the league and expects the NFL "to take strong and necessary
actions to address these issues."
Visa Inc, Campbell's Soup Co and Procter &
Gamble's cosmetic's unit Covergirl also issued similar
statements this week.
The rebuke from Corporate America could raise pressure on
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, already struggling to make
amends after his initial light punishment of former Baltimore
Ravens star Ray Rice for punching his then-girlfriend, now his
wife, in February.
Rice, 27, was later placed on indefinite suspension while
the NFL investigated the incident. On Tuesday, the NFL Players
Association appealed against that decision and asked that a
neutral arbitrator hear the case.
The NFL and team owners are also dealing with at least three
other domestic abuse cases and a wide swath of Americans are
closely watching how they react to mounting public pressure to
take forceful measures with players who engage in domestic
violence.
PETERSON CASE CRITICIZED
When a security video emerged last week of Rice knocking his
wife out cold, Goodell suspended Rice indefinitely and said he
had not seen that video when he handed down his original
two-game ban in July. He had, however, seen a previous video
showing Rice dragging an unconscious Janay Rice out of the
elevator.
Goodell apologized for his initial punishment and has since
increased the mandatory ban to six games for domestic violence.
After the second video emerged and reports that the NFL had seen
it, the league ordered an independent investigation into the
handling of the Rice case.
Compounding the NFL's problems last week was the indictment
of Adrian Peterson, the Minnesota Vikings running back - one of
the league's most marketable stars - who has been charged with
child abuse in Texas for beating his son with a tree branch.
Peterson was reactivated by the Vikings on Monday after
sitting out Sunday's game.
On Tuesday, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton entered the fray
by saying the Vikings should sideline Peterson until his case
works its way through court.
The Radisson hotel chain said it was suspending a
sponsorship deal with the Vikings as it monitors the case.
Two other players involved in domestic violence cases are
also under the league's microscope, Greg Hardy of the Carolina
Panthers and Ray McDonald of the San Francisco 49ers.
ADVERTISERS MAY HOLD KEY
After the alarming video of Rice's punch surfaced last week,
NFL experts said that advertisers could play a pivotal role in
whether Goodell survives the worst crisis of his eight-year
tenure.
Verizon Communications Chief Executive Lowell McAdam,
while acknowledging the Rice episode had been disturbing, gave
his backing to Goodell, calling him "a man of high integrity."
But as the controversy moved into the homes of millions of
Americans, troubled by what they had seen on the video,
Anheuser-Busch's move suggests a changing sentiment among the
game's stalwart corporate backers.
"I'm not surprised by it. I think there is such attention of
what's going on with the NFL off the field," said Brad Adgate,
senior vice president, director of research at Horizon Media, an
advertising services agency.
The swirling domestic violence scandal has also called into
question the NFL's relationship with women, a demographic it has
actively wooed. Women now account for 45 percent of the league's
audience.
One sponsor geared toward women fans, Covergirl, said on its
Facebook page Monday that "we have encouraged the NFL to take
swift action on their path forward to address the issue of
domestic violence."
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York and Eric
Kelsey in Los Angeles; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by
Howard Goller, Bernard Orr and Paul Tait)