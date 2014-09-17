Sept 17 The Minnesota Vikings "made a mistake"
in not initially suspending star player Adrian Peterson until
his child-abuse case is resolved, the team's owners said on
Wednesday, as sporting goods maker Nike halted its contract with
the All-Pro running back.
The Vikings' apology is the latest mea culpa to come from
the NFL as the powerful sports league grapples with a spate of
domestic violence cases that have raised questions about the
league's integrity and leadership of commissioner Roger Goodell.
The team, which on Monday reactivated Peterson for this
Sunday's NFL game following his indictment last week in Texas in
a case involving his 4-year-old son, reversed course by placing
Peterson on a special exempt list that suspends him from all
team activities.
"We made a mistake, and we needed to get this right,"
Vikings co-owner Zygi Wilf said at a news conference.
"It is important to always listen to our fans, the community
and our sponsors," Wilf added. "Our goal is to always make the
decision we feel is right for the Minnesota Vikings."
Peterson, 29, stands accused of reckless or negligent injury
to a child, stemming from a whipping incident that allegedly
left bruises and wounds on his son.
"This is a good decision that will allow Adrian Peterson to
resolve his personal situation and the Vikings to return the
focus to the football field," the NFL said of the decision to
place Peterson on paid leave.
The Vikings will continue to pay Peterson his full $11.75
million salary for this season.
Nike Inc, one of Peterson's sponsors and which has a
reputation for steadfastly sticking by its top athletes, said it
had suspended its contract with the running back.
"Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of
any kind and we have shared our concerns with the NFL," the
Oregon-based sporting goods company said in a statement. "We
have suspended our contract with Adrian Peterson."
The league has been publicly chastised by one of its top
sponsors, beer brewer Anheuser-Busch. Several other
sponsors, such as McDonald's Corp, Visa Inc and
Campbell Soup Co, said they have communicated their
concerns to the NFL about its handling of domestic violence
cases.
Goodell and the league are already struggling to make amends
for his initial lenient punishment of former Baltimore Ravens
running back Ray Rice, who punched his then-fiancee, now his
wife, in February, striking her unconscious.
Goodell has since apologized for the handling of the Rice
case and suspended Rice indefinitely. The Pro Bowl running back
appealed his suspension on Tuesday.
Two other players involved in domestic violence cases are
Carolina Panthers' Greg Hardy and San Francisco 49ers' Ray
McDonald.
