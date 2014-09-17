(Recasts, adds comments from NFL sponsor TD Ameritrade, Vikings
owner, Nancy Pelosi, background)
By Eric Kelsey
Sept 17 Grievances against the NFL's response to
domestic abuse cases gathered pace on Wednesday as the Minnesota
Vikings acknowledged making a mistake with its treatment of star
player Adrian Peterson and corporate sponsors joined the chorus
of discontent with America's top sports league.
Brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, which began a
three-year affiliation with the NFL this month, said "it was
very much considering its future" as a sponsor. Nike Inc
said it had suspended its contract with Peterson.
The Vikings on Wednesday issued the latest mea culpa from
the NFL. A flurry of domestic violence cases, most notably those
of Peterson and Ray Rice, the Baltimore Ravens star who has been
suspended indefinitely, has raised questions about the league's
integrity and the leadership of commissioner Roger Goodell. Even
members of Congress are speaking out.
The Vikings, which on Monday reactivated Peterson for this
Sunday's NFL game following his indictment last week in Texas in
a case involving his 4-year-old son, reversed course by placing
him on a special exempt list that suspends him from all team
activities.
"We made a mistake, and we needed to get this right,"
Vikings co-owner Zygi Wilf said at a news conference, adding
that he and his brother, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf, had
listened to "our fans, the community and our sponsors."
The 29-year-old Peterson, the Vikings' best player, has been
accused of reckless or negligent injury to a child, stemming
from a whipping incident that allegedly left bruises and wounds
on his son.
The NFL called his suspension "a good decision."
The Vikings will continue to pay the running back his full
$11.75 million salary for this season. Team general manager Rick
Spielman declined to say whether Peterson would play again this
season. If Peterson's case goes to trial it would likely begin
in 2015.
NIKE SUSPENDS PETERSON CONTRACT
Corporate America has piled onto the criticism this week.
The moves from TD Ameritrade and Nike come a day after the NFL
was chastised by one of its top sponsors, brewer Anheuser-Busch.
"We want to see (the NFL) learn from its mistakes and work
quickly to improve a culture that values inclusion, safety and
respect for its employees, their families and others," TD
Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email.
Nike Inc, which has a reputation for steadfastly
sticking by its top athletes, issued a statement on its decision
to suspend its contract with Peterson, one of the most
marketable players in the league.
"Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of
any kind and we have shared our concerns with the NFL," the
Oregon-based sporting goods company said in a statement.
Mark Wilf said the franchise did not suspend Peterson in a
bow to pressure from team sponsors. Minnesota-based hotel chain
Radisson suspended a sponsorship deal with the Vikings on
Monday.
The team also came under pressure from Minnesota Governor
Mark Dayton, who said on Tuesday that Peterson was a "public
embarrassment" to the team and state and should be suspended.
Several other NFL sponsors, such as McDonald's Corp,
Visa Inc and Campbell Soup Co said they have
voiced their concerns to the league about its handling of
domestic violence cases.
But no sponsor has gone so far as to cut its
multimillion-dollar ties with the NFL.
CONGRESS HAS A "ROLE"
Goodell and the league are struggling to make amends for his
initial lenient punishment of Rice, who punched his
then-fiancee, now his wife, in February, striking her
unconscious.
Although Goodell has announced stricter penalties for
domestic violence offenders, that has done little to stem the
tidal wave of public criticism following the release of
surveillance video last week that showed Rice's punch, which the
league said it had never seen.
On Wednesday, U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said
Congress could get involved because the league, which takes in
$9 billion in annual revenue, has an anti-trust exemption.
"I think Congress always has a role, but again if you're
talking about anti-trust privileges and the rest of that, that
certainly is a big issue and it cannot be done except by the
Congress," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference in the
Capitol, after being peppered with NFL questions.
Goodell has since apologized for the handling of the Rice
case. The Pro Bowl running back on Tuesday appealed his
indefinite suspension, which came after the video's publication.
Two other players involved in domestic violence cases are
Carolina Panthers' Greg Hardy, who was benched last week, and
San Francisco 49ers' Ray McDonald, who played.
Pelosi, an avid 49ers fan, said McDonald should not have
taken the field.
