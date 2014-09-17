(Recasts, adds comments from NFL sponsor TD Ameritrade, Vikings owner, Nancy Pelosi, background)

By Eric Kelsey

Sept 17 Grievances against the NFL's response to domestic abuse cases gathered pace on Wednesday as the Minnesota Vikings acknowledged making a mistake with its treatment of star player Adrian Peterson and corporate sponsors joined the chorus of discontent with America's top sports league.

Brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, which began a three-year affiliation with the NFL this month, said "it was very much considering its future" as a sponsor. Nike Inc said it had suspended its contract with Peterson.

The Vikings on Wednesday issued the latest mea culpa from the NFL. A flurry of domestic violence cases, most notably those of Peterson and Ray Rice, the Baltimore Ravens star who has been suspended indefinitely, has raised questions about the league's integrity and the leadership of commissioner Roger Goodell. Even members of Congress are speaking out.

The Vikings, which on Monday reactivated Peterson for this Sunday's NFL game following his indictment last week in Texas in a case involving his 4-year-old son, reversed course by placing him on a special exempt list that suspends him from all team activities.

"We made a mistake, and we needed to get this right," Vikings co-owner Zygi Wilf said at a news conference, adding that he and his brother, Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf, had listened to "our fans, the community and our sponsors."

The 29-year-old Peterson, the Vikings' best player, has been accused of reckless or negligent injury to a child, stemming from a whipping incident that allegedly left bruises and wounds on his son.

The NFL called his suspension "a good decision."

The Vikings will continue to pay the running back his full $11.75 million salary for this season. Team general manager Rick Spielman declined to say whether Peterson would play again this season. If Peterson's case goes to trial it would likely begin in 2015.

NIKE SUSPENDS PETERSON CONTRACT

Corporate America has piled onto the criticism this week. The moves from TD Ameritrade and Nike come a day after the NFL was chastised by one of its top sponsors, brewer Anheuser-Busch.

"We want to see (the NFL) learn from its mistakes and work quickly to improve a culture that values inclusion, safety and respect for its employees, their families and others," TD Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer said in an email.

Nike Inc, which has a reputation for steadfastly sticking by its top athletes, issued a statement on its decision to suspend its contract with Peterson, one of the most marketable players in the league.

"Nike in no way condones child abuse or domestic violence of any kind and we have shared our concerns with the NFL," the Oregon-based sporting goods company said in a statement.

Mark Wilf said the franchise did not suspend Peterson in a bow to pressure from team sponsors. Minnesota-based hotel chain Radisson suspended a sponsorship deal with the Vikings on Monday.

The team also came under pressure from Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton, who said on Tuesday that Peterson was a "public embarrassment" to the team and state and should be suspended.

Several other NFL sponsors, such as McDonald's Corp, Visa Inc and Campbell Soup Co said they have voiced their concerns to the league about its handling of domestic violence cases.

But no sponsor has gone so far as to cut its multimillion-dollar ties with the NFL.

CONGRESS HAS A "ROLE"

Goodell and the league are struggling to make amends for his initial lenient punishment of Rice, who punched his then-fiancee, now his wife, in February, striking her unconscious.

Although Goodell has announced stricter penalties for domestic violence offenders, that has done little to stem the tidal wave of public criticism following the release of surveillance video last week that showed Rice's punch, which the league said it had never seen.

On Wednesday, U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said Congress could get involved because the league, which takes in $9 billion in annual revenue, has an anti-trust exemption.

"I think Congress always has a role, but again if you're talking about anti-trust privileges and the rest of that, that certainly is a big issue and it cannot be done except by the Congress," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference in the Capitol, after being peppered with NFL questions.

Goodell has since apologized for the handling of the Rice case. The Pro Bowl running back on Tuesday appealed his indefinite suspension, which came after the video's publication.

Two other players involved in domestic violence cases are Carolina Panthers' Greg Hardy, who was benched last week, and San Francisco 49ers' Ray McDonald, who played.

Pelosi, an avid 49ers fan, said McDonald should not have taken the field. (Additional reporting by Steve Ginsburg, Ramkumar Iyer, Jed Horowitz, Richard Cowan and Sam Adams; Editing by Mary Milliken and Leslie Adler)