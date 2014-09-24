By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Sept 24 More than half of Americans
believe that brands should drop their sponsorship deals with the
National Football League over its handling of players accused of
domestic violence, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Among those surveyed, 30 percent said that the NFL's largest
sponsors should sever their ties permanently with the league,
while 24 percent said they should end their sponsorship for this
season.
"The only way to hurt the NFL and get its attention is with
money," said one poll respondent, Curvin Rohler, a 79-year-old
retiree a from Henderson, Nevada.
Still, Rohler is watching pro football games on television.
"It hasn't gotten to the point to where I would not watch it,"
he said.
He is not alone. Nearly 80 percent of respondents in the
Reuters/Ipsos poll said they plan to continue watching or
attending football games organized by the NFL, which reaps some
$9 billion in annual revenue.
"It should not be lost on anybody that America is of two
minds when it comes to football in the last month," said Jason
Maloni, head of sports and entertainment team at Levick, a
strategic communications firm. "They are voting with their
hearts."
The poll also revealed a split between women, 58 percent of
whom said that sponsors should back out in some way, and men, 49
percent of whom favored such a move.
Overall, in addition to those who thought NFL sponsors
should end their agreements with the league, 26 percent said the
brands should publicly protest the NFL's actions, but not end
their sponsorships, while 20 percent said brands should do
nothing.
Several companies that have marketing deals worth tens of
millions of dollars each with the league, including PepsiCo Inc
, Budweiser and Procter & Gamble Co's CoverGirl
have publicly criticized the NFL's slow reaction to its handling
of domestic violence cases.
The NFL and its commissioner, Roger Goodell, are under
scrutiny for lightly punishing former Baltimore Ravens star Ray
Rice for knocking out his then-girlfriend in February. The
league and its team owners are also dealing with Minnesota
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who has
been charged with child abuse in Texas.
But Procter & Gamble's toothpaste brand Crest was the only
sponsor to cancel a promotion - one originally timed to run
during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Some consumers' desire to see sponsors sever ties is a sign
they hold the companies they buy from to high standards, said
Rob Prazmark, president of sports marketing firm 21 Marketing.
"That is the reason they would like to see these companies
back off and send a very strong message to the NFL," he said.
While some NFL corporate sponsors contacted by Reuters about
the poll results reiterated their concern about domestic
violence, none seemed to be any closer to pulling the plug on
their particular deals. Such sponsorships are widely coveted
given the exposure they offer on one of the few types of TV
programming that is still mostly watched live.
NFL sponsorship contracts are tough to break and it can
cost a company more to pull out from an agreement than the
amount it pays to the NFL for a branding tie-up, Levick's Maloni
said.
A spokeswoman for TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp,
which recently joined as a sponsor, said the brokerage is
monitoring the situation with its own research and studies from
third parties. "We want to see the NFL do more to improve a
culture that values inclusion, safety and respect for its
employees, their families and others," spokeswoman Kim Hillyer
said.
Pepsi, Budweiser parent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA,
Nationwide Insurance and Verizon Communications Inc
declined to comment and cited previous statements they made
rebuking the league and expressing dissatisfaction with how the
organization handled violent behavior.
Representatives from McDonald's Corp, Visa Inc
and Microsoft Corp did not immediately respond to a
request seeking comment.
Representatives for the NFL were not immediately available
to comment.
The online poll surveyed 1,247 adult Americans from Sept. 19
to Sept. 23, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.
There are no signs the Rice and Peterson scandals are making
any kind of dent in football's popularity. Since the start of
the season in August, more than 18 million people on average
have viewed an NFL football game through last weekend, compared
with last season's average viewership of 17.4 million people,
according to data from Nielsen.
That was borne out by some poll respondents, including Ann
McClure, 51, a special education teacher in Louisville,
Kentucky, who said she will probably watch more football this
year. A big college football fan, McClure plans to follow the
NFL Vikings now that Teddy Bridgewater, a rookie who played at
University of Louisville, is on the Minnesota team.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)