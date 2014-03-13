Former professional football player Darren Sharper appears for his arraignment at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Former NFL star Darren Sharper, who faces accusations in several states of drugging and raping a number of women, was ordered held without bail by a Los Angeles judge on Thursday.

Sharper, 38, who played 14 years in the National Football League and helped the New Orleans Saints win a 2010 Super Bowl championship, has been jailed since he was charged last month in Los Angeles with drugging four women and raping two of them.

Earlier this week, a grand jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, indicted Sharper on two counts of sexual assault and three counts of administering dangerous drugs. He faces similar accusations in Louisiana and is the subject of sex crimes investigations in Florida and Nevada.

The former pro football star appeared in court handcuffed and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered him held without bail pending a hearing on March 24.

