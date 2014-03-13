Athletics - Wanjiru holds of Bekele in London
LONDON Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru held off a late charge from Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele to win the London Marathon on Sunday in two hours five minutes 48 seconds.
LOS ANGELES Former NFL star Darren Sharper, who faces accusations in several states of drugging and raping a number of women, was ordered held without bail by a Los Angeles judge on Thursday.
Sharper, 38, who played 14 years in the National Football League and helped the New Orleans Saints win a 2010 Super Bowl championship, has been jailed since he was charged last month in Los Angeles with drugging four women and raping two of them.
Earlier this week, a grand jury in Maricopa County, Arizona, indicted Sharper on two counts of sexual assault and three counts of administering dangerous drugs. He faces similar accusations in Louisiana and is the subject of sex crimes investigations in Florida and Nevada.
The former pro football star appeared in court handcuffed and wearing an orange jail jumpsuit as a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered him held without bail pending a hearing on March 24.
(Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)
LONDON Late goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matric settled a rip-roaring FA Cup semi-final 4-2 in Chelsea's favour over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.