By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Jan 13 Direct-selling and e-commerce
company Natural Health Trends Corp rejected allegations
that Chinese authorities were investigating it, reversing a drop
in its shares fueled by reports about raids in its offices in
Beijing.
The company's shares shot up as much as 22 percent to $23.30
on Wednesday, recovering from a 17 percent drop earlier in the
session.
Natural Health, whose subsidiaries sell personal care and
wellness products under the NHT Global brand, said Chinese
government authorities told the company that there was
insufficient evidence to warrant an investigation.
No computers or other company property had been removed from
its offices by the authorities.
The stock has fallen 50 percent this year, with volume
soaring since Jan. 7 after reports that China's government was
investigating the Los Angeles County, California-based company
for violating multi-level marketing laws.
Natural Health said on Wednesday its staff attorney and
branch manager met with the Beijing Chaoyang District State
Administration For Industry & Commerce (SAIC) and the Public
Security Bureau at its Beijing office on Monday.
Several public security officials also visited the company's
Guangzhou office as part of a routine examination on Wednesday.
The Guangzhou office is applying for a direct selling license,
the company said.
The company said it believes that some Chinese accusers,
working in tandem with parties making online posts, have been
aggressively pressing the Beijing City government to conduct an
investigation of the company.
The stock had fallen 9 percent or more in eight of the past
12 sessions, coinciding with a rout in Chinese stock markets.
The Shanghai composite index is down 16.7 percent so far
in 2016.
On Tuesday, traders and financial publications shared online
links to photos that they said showed State Administration for
Industry and Commerce officials inside the office of NHT Global
in Beijing on Monday.
Reuters has not been able to confirm the raid report, and
the SAIC was not immediately available for comment.
The company also said on Wednesday that it has raised its
stock repurchase program to $70 million from $15 million. Shares
of $10 million have already been bought back.
