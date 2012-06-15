By Neale Gulley
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., June 15 Nik Wallenda, a
member of the famed "Flying Wallendas" family of aerialists,
admits to being nervous ahead of Friday night's historic attempt
to walk across Niagara Falls on a tightrope.
"It's more anticipation and eagerness, but it's all coming
down to the wire, no pun intended," Wallenda, 33, told a news
conference on Thursday.
Wallenda is set to walk from the U.S. side of the falls to
the Canadian side, and said he will carry his passport.
Television sponsors have insisted he wear a safety tether, a
first for him, that will connect him to the cable should he
fall.
Wallenda intends to walk a two-inch (5 cm) cable strung
1,800 feet (550 meters) through the mist over Niagara Falls
Gorge, a feat never before attempted. The walk is 150 feet (46
meters) above the falls, he said.
More than a century ago, an aerialist known as the Great
Blondin walked a high wire strung farther down the gorge, but a
trek over the brink of the falls has never been attempted.
Wallenda is due to take his first measured steps on the wire
just after 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT), to be shown on ABC television
with a five-second delay. Wallenda predicted that up to a
billion people internationally would see his 45-minute stunt.
"Hopefully it will be very peaceful and relaxing," he said.
"I'm often very relaxed when I'm on the wire."
He added, "There may be some tears because this is a dream
of mine."
Since the Great Blondin took his high-wire walk, a ban has
been in place on similar stunts over the famed falls. Wallenda
waged a two-year crusade to convince U.S. and Canadian officials
to let him try the feat.
Thousands of visitors are expected to watch in person on
both the U.S. side and Canadian side of the falls. A private
helicopter rescue team is part of the $1.3 million that Wallenda
said he has spent on the walk.
Wallenda's great grandfather Karl Wallenda died in 1978
during a walk between two buildings in Puerto Rico at age 73.
Wallenda repeated that walk last year with his mother.
Wallenda said he has obtained permits for a future walk over
the Grand Canyon in Arizona, which would be the first ever
attempted and roughly three times longer than the walk over
Niagara Falls.
(Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst and Will Dunham)