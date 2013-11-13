(Writes through with background, details, quotes)
By Patricia Zengerle and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The United States formally
designated the Nigerian Islamist militant groups Boko Haram and
Ansaru as foreign terrorist organizations on Wednesday, making
it a crime to provide them with material support.
The White House directed U.S. agencies to block financial
transactions with the two groups, which it blamed for thousands
of deaths in northeast and central Nigeria, including attacks on
churches and mosques and a 2011 suicide bombing of the United
Nations building in Abuja.
"By cutting these terrorist organizations off from U.S.
financial institutions and enabling banks to freeze assets held
in the United States, these designations demonstrate our strong
support for Nigeria's fight against terrorism and its efforts to
address security challenges in the north," Lisa Monaco,
President Barack Obama's top homeland security and
counterterrorism adviser, said in a statement.
Boko Haram and other splinter Islamist groups are seen as
the biggest security threat in Nigeria, Africa's most populous
country and top oil exporter.
U.S. lawmakers have been pushing for the group to be
formally designated a foreign terrorist organization.
"What these murderers have brought to Nigeria and
surrounding countries is misery and death with no redeeming
outcome," said U.S. Representative Chris Smith, who chaired a
congressional hearing on Boko Haram on Wednesday and visited
Nigeria in September.
U.S. officials said instability in Nigeria was of direct
concern to the United States. Violence also discourages
investment, and has spread to Nigeria's neighbors.
"These groups attack the Nigerian government, they attack
the military, they attack ordinary Nigerians of all walks of
life," said U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Linda
Thomas-Greenfield told the hearing.
U.S. officials said also noted reports that Nigerian
security forces have violated human rights standards while
fighting Boko Haram.
A senior administration official said it was not immediately
clear what assets Boko Haram and Ansaru held, and that the U.S.
Treasury needed the official designation in place before it
could determine their holdings.
The official told reporters on a conference call that
Washington had worked with the Nigerian government in making the
designation.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by David
Brunnstrom)