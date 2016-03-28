(Adds details, quotes)
WASHINGTON, March 28 The United States said on
Monday it will press Nigeria in talks this week to adopt a more
flexible foreign exchange rate to boost growth and investment in
Africa's largest economy.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Linda
Thomas-Greenfield, told an audience at the U.S. Institute of
Peace that Nigeria should ensure the value of the naira
currency versus the U.S. dollar was "more realistic."
"While most people complain about the possibility of there
being a devaluation, people are already operating on a devalued
currency, and the only people who are not, are people who are
doing it officially," Thomas-Greenfield said.
"Our recommendation is, and we will have discussions about
it ... that they should look at the exchange rate and try to
make the exchange rate more realistic to what the value of the
naira is to the dollar," she added.
She spoke ahead of talks in Washington on Thursday involving
officials from the State Department, Pentagon and Treasury and
their counterparts in the Nigerian government.
Nigeria faces its worst economic crisis in decades as the
falling price of oil has slashed revenues, prompting the central
bank to peg the currency and introduce curbs to protect foreign
exchange reserves, which have fallen to an 11-year low.
Some members of Nigeria's central bank monetary policy
committee have said the naira should be devalued.
Thomas-Greenfield said the parallel currency market in
Nigeria was "alive and well," warning that a rigid exchange
rate, capital controls and import bans could undermine President
Muhammadu Buhari's efforts to expand economic growth and fight
corruption.
"Capital controls that limit access to foreign exchange
rewards insiders and undermines the stated goals of Nigeria to
increase domestic production because both Nigerian and expat
investors alike tell us many businesses are unable to obtain the
capital to purchase badly needed intermediate goods," she said.
The naira trades some 40 percent below the official rate on
the black market versus the dollar. The central bank last year
pegged the exchange rate to curb speculative demand for the
dollar and conserve foreign exchange reserves after it
restricted access to hard currency for imports of certain items,
frustrating businesses.
The International Monetary Fund last month called on Nigeria
to lift the curbs and let the naira reflect market forces more
closely, as the restrictions have significantly affected the
private sector.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Tom Brown)