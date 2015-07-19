By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON, July 19
WASHINGTON, July 19 The United States will offer
to help Nigeria's new leader track down billions of dollars in
stolen assets and increase U.S. military assistance to fight
Islamic militants, U.S. officials said, as Washington seeks to
"reset" ties with Africa's biggest economy.
Next week's visit to Washington by President Muhammadu
Buhari is viewed by the U.S. administration as a chance to set
the seal on improving ties since he won a March election hailed
as Nigeria's first democratic power transition in decades.
U.S. cooperation with Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck
Jonathan, had virtually ground to a halt over issues including
his refusal to investigate corruption and human rights abuses by
the Nigerian military.
"President (Barack Obama) has long seen Nigeria as arguably
the most important strategic country in sub-Saharan Africa,"
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Tony Blinken told Reuters. "The
question is would there be an opportunity to deepen our
engagement and that opportunity is now."
The improving ties with Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil
producer, come as U.S. relations have cooled with two other
traditional Africa powers - Egypt and South Africa.
U.S. officials have said they are willing to send military
trainers to help Nigeria counter a six-year-old northern
insurgency by the Boko Haram Islamist movement.
Since Buhari's election, Washington has committed $5 million
in new support for a multi-national task force set up to fight
the group. This is in addition to at least $34 million it is
providing to Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon and Niger for equipment and
logistics.
Buhari's move on July 13 to fire military chiefs appointed
by Jonathan clears the way for more military cooperation, U.S.
officials say.
"We've made clear there are additional things that can be
done especially now that there is a new military leadership in
place," a senior U.S. official said.
Another senior U.S. official said Washington was urging
Buhari, a Muslim from the country's north, to step up regional
cooperation against the militants and to provide more aid to
afflicted communities to reduce the group's recruiting power.
Buhari has said his priorities are strengthening Nigeria's
economy, hard-hit by the fall in oil prices, boosting
investment, and tackling "the biggest monster of all" -
corruption.
"Here too he is looking to deepen collaboration and one of
the things he is focused on is asset recovery," the official
said. "He is hopeful we can help them recover some of that."
In 2014, the United States took control of more than $480
million siphoned away by former Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha
and his associates into banks around the world.
Washington has broad powers to track suspicious funds and
enforce sanctions against individuals.
Jonathan fired Nigeria's central bank governor in February
last year after he raised questions about the disappearance of
about $20 billion in oil revenues.
Johnnie Carson, a former assistant secretary of state, said
Washington should not let security issues overshadow the need
for closer trade and investment ties.
"Nigeria is the most important country in Africa," said
Carson, currently an adviser to the U.S. Institute of Peace.
Now more than ever, "the relationship with Nigeria should
not rest essentially on a security and military-to-military
relationship," he added.
Lauren Ploch Blanchard, an Africa specialist with the
non-partisan Congressional Research Services, said the U.S.
challenge was to work with Buhari while giving him time to
address the country's vast problems.
How Buhari will handle the campaign against Boko Haram is
still an unknown, Blanchard said.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Tom Brown)