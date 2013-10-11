By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Oct 10 Pakistani teenager Malala
Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by the Taliban for
campaigning for girl's education, spoke on Thursday of the
possibility of winning this year's Nobel Peace Prize and said
she might like to be Pakistan's prime minister one day.
"If I get the Nobel Peace Prize, I think it will be such a
great honor, and more than I deserve, and such a great
responsibility as well," she told an audience at a New York City
cultural center on Thursday night.
A win would "help me to begin this campaign for girls'
education, but the real goal, the most precious goal that I want
to get and for which I am thirsty and I want to struggle hard
for, that is the award of seeing every child to go to school,"
she added.
Yousafzai, 16, a favorite among experts and betting agencies
to be named the winner of the prestigious prize, which is to be
announced on Friday, was in conversation with journalist
Christiane Amanpour, at the 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in
Manhattan.
After receiving death threats from the Taliban for defying
the Islamist militant group with her outspoken views on the
right to education, Yousafzai was shot a year ago while on a
school bus near her village in Swat in northwestern Pakistan.
"You may call him a boy," she said of her shooter,
describing him as barely older than herself. She recovered after
she was flown to Britain for surgery.
Yousafzai started her campaigning by writing a blog in 2009
in which she described how the Taliban prevented girls like her
from going to school. She said being shot had only strengthened
her resolve.
"They can only shoot a body, they cannot shoot my dreams,"
she said. "They shot me because they wanted to tell me that, 'we
want to kill you and to stop you campaigning', but they did the
biggest mistake: they inured me, and they told me through that
attack, that even death is supporting me, even death does not
want to kill me."
In a wide-ranging conversation, Yousafzai told the audience
she admired Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to become a prime
minister of Pakistan, who was assassinated in 2007.
Yousafzai said that for a time she thought she might try to
become a doctor, but now wants to go into politics, and perhaps
become prime minister of her country one day.
"By becoming a doctor I can only help my community, but by
becoming a politician I can help my whole country," she said. "I
can be a doctor for the whole country."
She sat along aside her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, who said
that, although the attack on his daughter was the "worst
trauma," he had no regrets about encouraging her to be
strong-willed.
"Extraordinary situations create extraordinary characters,"
he said. His daughter's book, "I Am Malala," was the
second-best-selling book on Amazon.com on Thursday.
She has not returned to Pakistan since she was attacked, and
says she misses it. She mostly listened to Western music back
home in her village, particularly that by Justin Bieber, but now
is listening to more Pashto and Urdu music to remind her of
home.
When she returns, she said, she wants to tell the Taliban to
"be peaceful, and that their jihad is to fight through pens,
through words."
The outspoken teen won the European Union's annual human
rights award on Thursday, beating fugitive U.S. intelligence
analyst Edward Snowden.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought has been awarded
by the European Parliament each year since 1988 to commemorate
Soviet scientist and dissident Andrei Sakharov. Its past winners
include Nelson Mandela and Myanmar opposition leader Aung San
Suu Kyi, both of whom also won the Nobel Peace Prize.
