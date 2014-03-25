(Adds expert analysis, additional detail from hearing in
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 The U.S. Department of
Justice said on Tuesday it will not appeal a court ruling this
year that found problems with how the government administers its
controversial no-fly policy.
The policy excludes individuals from commercial air travel
if they are suspected of having ties to terrorism, but critics
say it is practically impossible to be removed from the list
once on it.
Rahinah Ibrahim, a Malaysian architect, sued the U.S.
government in 2006 after being told she was on the no-fly list
and was subsequently denied a U.S. visa.
The no-fly list has undergone multiple legal challenges, but
Ibrahim's case is believed to have been the first to go to
trial, which took place in December. The U.S. government
eventually conceded that Ibrahim was not a national security
threat, and that her troubles stemmed from an FBI agent
mistakenly checking the wrong box on a government form.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled in January that
existing procedures to correct mistakes on the no-fly list do
not provide adequate due process protections, and ordered the
government to purge any incorrect information about Ibrahim.
At a hearing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San
Francisco, the Department of Justice's senior trial counsel,
Paul Freeborne, said the deadline for filing an appeal had
passed and that the government did not intend to pursue one.
Shirin Sinnar, a professor at Stanford Law School who
testified as an expert for Ibrahim, said the ruling was the
first time a judge has ordered the government to cleanse
mistakes from its files in such a case, a precedent that will
now stand.
However the facts of Ibrahim's predicament were unique, she
said, and that could limit the impact of Alsup's ruling.
"So much of the decision was tied to the specific conceded
mistake in this case," Sinnar said, "and that will make it
harder for other litigants to argue that the reasoning should be
applied elsewhere."
Ibrahim's attorney, Elizabeth Pipkin, said they were pleased
the government "seems to have accepted the court's order, after
eight years of preventing an innocent woman and the public from
learning the truth."
A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.
TOOTH AND NAIL
Ibrahim attended Stanford University on a student visa,
according to court filings. In early 2005, she was detained for
two hours at San Francisco's airport because authorities
believed she was on the no-fly list.
Eventually, she was allowed to travel to Malaysia. However,
her U.S. visa was revoked under a legal provision relating to
suspected terrorist activities, though she was not told the
specific factual basis for that action. She has not been allowed
to return to the United States, and is currently the dean of
architecture at Universiti Putra Malaysia.
According to Alsup's ruling, an FBI agent in San Jose,
California, had not intended to place Ibrahim on the list, but
checked the wrong boxes on a form.
"That it was human error may seem hard to accept - the FBI
agent filled out the nomination form in a way exactly opposite
from the instructions on the form," Alsup wrote, "a bureaucratic
analogy to a surgeon amputating the wrong digit - human error,
yes, but of considerable consequence."
At Tuesday's hearing, Pipkin said the government should pay
more than $3.5 million to cover Ibrahim's legal fees and costs.
The Justice Department fought the case "tooth and nail" for
years before investigating the facts and discovering its
mistake, Pipkin said.
DOJ trial counsel Karen Bloom acknowledged the government's
"regrettable" error, but said its legal positions in the case
had been justified.
Alsup did not rule on fees, saying the issue was "not easy."
While some of the government's legal strategy may have been
unjustified, Alsup said plaintiff lawyers are also unlikely to
be entitled to such a large payout.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Rahinah Ibrahim vs Department of Homeland Security
et al, 06-545.
