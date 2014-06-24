(Adds comment from ACLU)
By Dan Whitcomb
June 24 The U.S. government's no-fly list
banning people accused of links to terrorism from commercial
flights violates their constitutional rights because it gives
them no meaningful way to contest that decision, a federal judge
ruled on Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Anna Brown, ruling on a lawsuit filed in
federal court in Oregon by 13 Muslim Americans who were branded
with the no-fly status, ordered the government to come up with
new procedures that allow people on the no-fly list to challenge
that designation.
"The court concludes international travel is not a mere
convenience or luxury in this modern world. Indeed, for many
international travel is a necessary aspect of liberties sacred
to members of a free society," Brown wrote in her 65-page
ruling.
"Accordingly, on this record the court concludes plaintiffs
inclusion on the no-fly list constitutes a significant
deprivation of their liberty interests in international travel,"
Brown said.
The decision hands a major victory to the 13 plaintiffs -
four of them veterans of the U.S. military - who deny they have
links to terrorism and say they only learned of their no-fly
status when they arrived at an airport and were blocked from
boarding a flight.
The American Civil Liberties Union, which brought suit
against the policy in 2010, argues that secrecy surrounding the
list and lack of any reasonable opportunity for plaintiffs to
fight their placement on it violates their clients'
constitutional rights to due process.
"For years, in the name of national security the government
has argued for blanket secrecy and judicial deference to its
profoundly unfair no-fly list procedures and those arguments
have now been resoundingly rejected by the court," Hina Shamsi,
the ACLU's national security project director, said in a written
statement.
"This excellent decision also benefits other people wrongly
stuck on the no-fly list with the promise of a way out from a
Kafkaesque bureaucracy causing them no end of grief and
hardships," Shamsi said.
The government contends there is an adequate means of
contesting the flight ban and that individuals listed under the
policy may ultimately petition a U.S. appeals court directly for
relief.
Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice, which defended
the lawsuit, declined to comment, other than to say they needed
more time to read the ruling.
The no-fly list, established in 2003 in the aftermath of the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, bars those on it from flying within the
United States or to and from the country.
As of last year, it included some 20,000 people deemed by
the FBI as having, or reasonably suspected of having, ties to
terrorism, an agency spokesman said at the time. About 500 of
them were U.S. citizens.
