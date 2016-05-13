U.S. President Barack Obama (L) talks with Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) as they walk along the White House Colonnade with Finland President Sauli Niinisto (C) and other leaders during the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON Five Nordic countries and the United States on Friday called on Russia to ensure its military maneuvers are in compliance with international obligations, in a joint statement during a summit at the White House.

The leaders of Denmark and Norway also said in the statement they are prepared to join the United States in contributing to an "enhanced allied forward presence" with NATO ahead of the organization's summit this summer in Warsaw.

