By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 The leaders of Sweden,
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland will be treated to the pomp
of a White House state visit on Friday, a summit where Russia's
military aggression will top the agenda.
President Barack Obama will welcome the leaders for talks
focused on pressing global security issues, including the crisis
in Syria and Iraq that has led to a flood to migrants in Europe.
Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014
alarmed Russia's Nordic and Baltic neighbors. With NATO
considering ways to try to deter further Russian aggression, the
White House wants to show support for its northern European
allies.
"It is a way of sending a signal that the United States is
deeply engaged when it comes to the security of the region, and
we will be actively discussing what steps we can collectively
take to improve the situation," said Charles Kupchan, Obama's
senior director for European affairs.
Kupchan declined comment on specific measures the White
House hopes to emerge from the summit.
Obama will be limited in what he can promise by the
political calendar, given that his second and final term ends
next year on Jan. 20. Americans are set to hold presidential
elections on Nov. 8.
The visit will culminate in a star-studded state dinner in a
tent with a transparent ceiling, with lighting, flowers and ice
sculptures evoking the northern lights.
Pop star Demi Lovato, known for her support of liberal
causes, will perform after guests enjoy a main course of ahi
tuna, tomato tartare, and red wine braised beef short ribs.
Obama is expected to laud the humanitarian and environmental
accomplishments of his guest nations, who have been key
supporters of an international deal to curb climate change that
the White House sees as a key part of Obama's legacy.
"The president has often said, 'Why can't all countries be
like the Nordic countries?'" Kupchan said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)