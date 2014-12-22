(Adds state promises appeal, reaction from both sides)
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Dec 22 A North Carolina law
requiring women seeking an abortion to have an ultrasound of the
fetus performed and described to them is unconstitutional
because it forces doctors to voice the state's message
discouraging the procedure, a U.S. appeals court ruled on
Monday.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
judge's decision striking down the 2011 law, which was passed by
North Carolina's Republican-led legislature over a veto by
then-Governor Beverly Perdue, a Democrat.
"The state freely admits that the purpose and anticipated
effect ... is to convince women seeking abortions to change
their minds or reassess their decisions," Judge J. Harvie
Wilkinson III wrote in a unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel
in Richmond, Virginia.
"The state cannot commandeer the doctor-patient relationship
to compel a physician to express its preference to the patient,"
the appeals court ruled, stating that "this compelled speech
provision" violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.
A spokeswoman for the state's attorney general said North
Carolina will appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court,
noting that another federal appeals court earlier upheld a
similar ultrasound requirement in Texas.
The North Carolina law requires physicians to perform an
ultrasound, display the sonogram and describe the fetus to women
seeking abortions. The ruling said the measure imposed an almost
unprecedented burden on doctors' free speech rights to the
detriment of them and their patients.
Lawmakers have said requiring narrated ultrasounds would
provide crucial information to women making an irrevocable
decision, even if they chose to avert their eyes and not listen
to the explanation of the displayed fetus images.
The U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion nationwide in
1973. In recent years, lawmakers in Republican-governed states
have passed laws that seek to place restrictions on abortion.
Several groups, including the American Civil Liberties
Union, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood
Federation of America, challenged North Carolina's law.
"Today's ruling marks another major victory for women and
sends a message to lawmakers across the country: It is
unconstitutional for politicians to interfere in a woman's
personal medical decisions about abortion," said Cecile
Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Barbara Holt, president of the anti-abortion group North
Carolina Right to Life, said she hoped the Supreme Court would
eventually weigh in on the law, which said she is needed to help
women make informed choices about abortion.
"This would give her an opportunity to pause and really take
into consideration what decision she's making," Holt said. "We
have a right that trumps free speech, and that's our unalienable
right to life."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Bill Trott and Will
Dunham)