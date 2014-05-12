(Adds reaction from Aiken, background, byline)
By Colleen Jenkins
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. May 12 U.S. congressional
candidate Keith Crisco, who battled "American Idol" runner-up
Clay Aiken in a May 6 Democratic primary race in North Carolina
deemed too close to call, died on Monday, the state elections
board said.
Crisco, 71, a businessman and former North Carolina commerce
secretary, died after a fall at his home in Asheboro, according
to the Asheboro Courier-Tribune. His campaign could not be
reached immediately for comment.
Aiken, 35, led Crisco by fewer than 400 votes after last
week's primary election for the Democratic nomination in the
state's second congressional district. The entertainer, who said
he was "stunned and deeply saddened" by his opponent's death,
temporarily suspended all campaign activities.
"He was a gentleman, a good and honorable man and an
extraordinary public servant," Aiken said in a statement. "I was
honored to know him."
Aiken won 40.83 percent of the vote, putting him just ahead
of Crisco's 39.54 percent, according to unofficial results from
the state elections board.
Crisco had not yet signaled whether he would request a
recount, which North Carolina law allows when the spread between
the top two finishers is 1 percent or less, but Raleigh media
reported that he told friends he was planning to concede on
Tuesday.
Crisco had said his experience in public service and as a
founding partner of a textile company offset his lack of name
recognition compared with Aiken, who taught special education in
North Carolina before his 2003 "Idol" appearance launched his
singing career.
But Crisco, who served as the state's commerce secretary
from 2009 to 2012, admitted he had to work harder to get his
message out. He outspent Aiken on the campaign, running four
television ads compared to the political newcomer's one.
"I'm going for it," Crisco said at a candidate forum in Cary
last month.
Political analysts said it was unlikely any of the Democrats
in the race would be able to unseat incumbent U.S.
Representative Renee Ellmers in November in the conservative
district they say was redrawn to favor the Republican Party.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric
Walsh)