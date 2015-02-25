(Adds statement from "America's Next Top Model" executive
producers)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Feb 25 A recent contestant
on "America's Next Top Model" was killed in a triple slaying in
Charlotte, North Carolina, police and the reality show's
producers said on Wednesday.
Police said Mirjana Puhar, 19, was among three people whose
bodies were found in a home Tuesday evening. Emmanuel Jesus
Rangel, 19, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three
counts of murder, Charlotte police said in a statement.
It appears the incident was drug-related and that the
victims and suspect knew one another, police said.
Puhar appeared in the modeling show's 21st cycle, which
began airing last August.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news about
Mirjana Puhar," the show's executive producers Tyra Banks and
Ken Mok said in a statement. "She was a vivacious and promising
young woman. Our hearts and prayers go out to her loved ones."
Banks, 41, who rose to prominence as a top-earning fashion
model, is the host and creator of "America's Next Top Model,"
which has its own iterations in several countries.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Eric
Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott and Andrew Hay)