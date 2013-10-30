CHARLESTON, South Carolina Six people, including two children, were shot to death in a South Carolina home on Tuesday in what police believe is a murder-suicide involving members of a family, authorities said.

Investigators still do not know which of the slain was the shooter, said Sergeant John Long, a spokesman for the sheriff's department in Greenwood County, where the shootings took place and about 180 miles (290 km) northwest of Charleston.

Officers rushed to the scene after a male caller phoned 911 emergency services shortly before 6 p.m. EDT (2200 GMT) and said he was thinking of hurting himself, Long said.

When officers arrived, the SWAT team tried to encourage the caller to come out, but when he did not, they went inside the home.

"They tried to talk him out and they couldn't get anybody out and that's when the SWAT team went in" about an hour after deputies arrived, Long said.

Authorities did not release the names of the dead or the ages of the children. (Reporting by Harriet McLeod; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)